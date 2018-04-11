Chicago Police Department now fully deployed with Axon’s TASER Smart Weapons

Axon announces orders for 4,943 Smart Weapons.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the Chicago Police Department (CPD), a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, is now fully deployed with TASER Smart Weapons. Following CPD’s recent purchase of 3,491 smart weapons, the agency is now fully deployed with nearly 7,000 TASER X2s.

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies and will ship in multiple phases through 2018:

Chicago Police Department (IL): 3,491 X2s Officer Safety Program

St. Louis County Police Department (MO): 400 X2s

New Mexico Corrections Department (NM): 284 X2s

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TN): 212 X2s

Vermont State Police (VT): 200 X2s, TASER 60

Rutgers University Police Department (NJ): 180 X2s, TASER 60

Hillsboro Police Department (OR): 115 TASER X26Ps (OSP)

Bethlehem City Police Department (PA): 100 X2s, TASER 60

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PA): 100 X26Ps

Michigan City Police Department (IN): 61 X2s, TASER 60 (add-on order)

