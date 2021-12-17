Digital Ally adds to its family of next gen technology with the launch of the FirstVu PRO body-worn camera

Digital Ally has begun receiving pre-orders and expects product shipping to commence during the first quarter of 2022

LENEXA, Kan.--Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announced the release of its most advanced body-worn camera to date, the FirstVu PRO. The full featured, one-piece body camera is designed specifically for law enforcement to increase safety and improve efficiencies for officers and administrators.

“We are extremely excited to announce the FirstVu PRO,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “The PRO is the leading product in our new family of next generation technology for Digital Ally. We believe the unique features of the PRO, like livestreaming and remote activation, will be highly embraced and will prove to be invaluable for law enforcement.”

The FirstVu PRO features include:

Livestreaming : Livestream video directly to the EVO Web cloud platform giving administrators an officer’s point-of-view during a recording.

: Livestream video directly to the EVO Web cloud platform giving administrators an officer’s point-of-view during a recording. GPS Tracking: With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform.

With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform. Remote Activation: From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings.

From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings. Full-Color Touchscreen : A large 2.4” capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field.

: A large 2.4” capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field. Full HD Audio & Video : Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness.

: Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness. Rugged & Reliable: IP67 rated against dust & wind and water submersible for 30 minutes. MIL-STD-810G compliant capable of handling drops, shocks and vibrations.

As part of Digital Ally’s complete ecosystem of video solution products, the FirstVu PRO is compatible with the recently released QuickVu docking station. Digital Ally’s QuickVu system provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging, reviewing and offloading video evidence to the cloud.

All evidence captured by the FirstVu PRO body camera will be hosted in the Company’s EVO Web cloud platform– which also supports other products including the FirstVu II body camera and EVO-HD in-car system – allowing users to review evidence from one centralized platform.

Digital Ally expects the FirstVu PRO will be ready to ship during the first quarter of 2022 and will offer the new product on its subscription payment plan.

To learn more about the FirstVu PRO body camera, click here.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., and acquisition of TicketSmarter, LLC, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

