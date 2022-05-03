Digital Ally, Inc. Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year-End Operating Results

Digital Ally to Discuss Year-End Earnings Call Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021, its ShieldTM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the fiscal 2021 year in a press release prior to the investor conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing

844-761-0863 and entering conference ID #1791992 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from Tuesday, April 19, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #1791992.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.