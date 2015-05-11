Eutaw Police Department Purchases PatrolEyes Police Body Cameras

Eutaw, AL The Eutaw Police Department has recently purchased PatrolEyes HD body cameras for patrol duties.

A growing trend shows many officers are deciding to purchase affordable recording devices on their own. Some officers across the country have opposed body cameras, saying it may subject them to unreasonable monitoring. While a majority of officers believe now body cameras are another added measure of security, as studies have shown they reduce citizen complaints and use of force by officers.

Eutaw Police Chief Derick A Coleman was introduced to the PatrolEyes HD body cameras through one of his officers, who had decided to purchase a camera on his own. After being impressed by the PatrolEyes HD model, Chief Coleman decided to approach the Mayor and Council for funding approval to outfit his department with cameras.

“A new hire was brought on to the department, who had his own personal PatrolEyes HD body camera. I was extremely impressed with the functions and capabilities of the PatrolEyes HD body cam.While already being in the market for a quality body camera, I immediately went to my Mayor and Council to present the PatrolEyes HD. They recently approved the funding for the purchase. Thanks.”- Chief D. Coleman, Eutaw Police Department.

PatrolEyes is an emerging leader in body worn video devices for law enforcement. With true HD 1080p recording, up to 170 degree field of view and 16GB or 32GB of storage, it can capture hours of footage. Recording can start with the press of a single button, even when the camera is turned off. The built in LCD allows you to review videos, photos or audio recordings in the field.

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes by StuntCams is the most advanced HD body camera designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the speciality cameras market for years and now has launched the most innovative body camera to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes by StuntCams was designed to be the most user friendly body camera with the most advanced features, highest quality components, the longest battery life at the most competitive price.

PatrolEyes is determined to earn your trust and your business and offers a full 1 year manufacturer warranty on all parts and labor and offers fast, friendly, knowledgeable support, based right here in the USA.

For more information visit: www.patroleyes.com