Introducing Argus body worn camera: the rugged body worn camera built for modern policing with the power of artificial intelligence

Kustom Signals launches advanced Argus Body Worn Camera with AI technology for law enforcement and security professionals

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals is proud to announce the release of the Argus Body Worn Camera, a cutting-edge device designed for law enforcement, security professionals, and anyone who needs reliable video recording in the field. Argus BWC is a rugged camera that offers advanced features and capabilities that are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) for seamless recording, monitoring, and evidence management.

With built-in AI assistance, the Argus BWC will respond automatically to key phrases or detect events happening in real-time. This means that Argus will start recording once it hears common first responder phrases, their rapid movements, or firearm discharge. The Argus BWC is built to withstand the toughest conditions, with IP67 and MIL STD 810G construction. The camera is also equipped with a powerful battery that lasts up to 12 hours and is hot-swappable, so the camera will continue recording while the battery is being changed out. In addition, it has 4G LTE connectivity for live streaming and real-time event alerts while in the field.

The Argus Body Worn Camera comes with a companion mobile app, Argus Insight, available on Android and iOS. Users can review footage in the field, classify evidence, annotate, and add bookmarks, making it easy to manage evidence data.

As part of the Argus Body Worn Camera suite, we are also launching Argus Data Vault (ADV), an evidence management system designed for administrators. ADV makes it easy for users to classify and share evidence and features a one-touch facial video redaction powered by artificial intelligence. Administrators will be able to monitor the location of all Argus devices in the field, as well as live stream footage from those cameras.

“Argus Body Worn Camera is an innovative and reliable solution that enables law enforcement professionals to have a better understanding of critical situations,” said Tim Staes, Video Engineering Manager. “With the introduction of ADV and Argus Insight, we are providing a comprehensive solution that is easy to use, manage, and share. We are proud to offer this exceptional technology to our customers, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the communities they serve.”

Argus Body Worn Camera will be available soon for purchase. For more information about the Argus Body Worn Camera, ADV, and Argus Insight, visit www.kustomsignals.com/argus.

-About Kustom Signals, your trusted partner in law enforcement since 1965: Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

-About MPD, Inc. MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies, and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com