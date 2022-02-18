Kustom Signals products help to save lives on the road

On February 1st 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that 31,720 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the first nine months of 2021, a record 12% increase from the same period last year. This is the largest nine-month percentage increase ever in the nearly 50-year history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Road safety has worsened nationwide during the pandemic and shows no signs of improvement. Kustom Signals , a globally recognized American company that provides innovative tech solutions designed with road safety in mind, has developed a full suite of law enforcement products to help combat this worrying trend. Three of these products include:

1. Speed monitoring awareness RADAR trailers. These trailers are one of the key tools available to law enforcement agencies, as they help reduce speed and therefore the risk of potential accidents. They are incredibly effective when placed in strategic locations. Kustom Signal’s SMART 12 trailer is highly visible yet lightweight, and can operate continuously for up to seven days with one battery.

2. Innovative LIDAR handheld device. Tailgating is one of the most preventable causes of vehicle collisions. The ProLaser 4 contains a feature that is able to accurately assess the distance that one car is following another, helping police officers prevent accidents before they may happen.

3. In-car RADAR. The Eagle 3 is the smallest mounted RADAR on the market, detecting drivers that are over the speed limit. It’s wireless functionality means that it can even be used in electric car brands such as Tesla Model 3 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, meaning that it’s also a tool for modern police departments.

“Our priority is to ensure road safety, that’s why we design high-quality products that help law enforcement agencies prevent accidents. We are proud to be doing our part in helping keep the roads safe”, explains Chris Abel, President of Kustom Signals.

ABOUT KUSTOM SIGNALS, INC., YOUR TRUSTED PARTNER

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://kustomsignals.com .

ABOUT MPD, INC.