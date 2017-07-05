Mississippi law enforcement departments continue selecting BodyWorn

Utility Offers Intra-Agency Collaboration and Video Collection On A Common Operating Platform

DECATUR, Ga.— Utility, Inc. announced today that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Pascagoula Police Department in Mississippi have selected BodyWorn™ police cameras and Rocket IoT™ in-car video recording and communications systems. These departments join the Biloxi Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department in deploying smart BodyWorn cameras and Rocket IoT systems.

The BodyWorn software is a complete situational awareness system with real-time mapping and communication with field assets; which includes Officers and their vehicles. “The adoption of BodyWorn in Mississippi marks a recurring trend we are starting to see in other regions around the Country. It tells us that these Agencies see our interconnected system as more than just a camera, they see it as a tool for managing field assets,” says Ted Davis, CEO of Utility. “We’re honored that the market is seeing us leading the situational awareness discussion, because we knew when we designed our system it was not something traditional body cameras could provide. For these Mississippi Agencies to move to a smarter, more advanced system over the traditional magnet mount and clip-on push-button cameras without real-time situational awareness tells us how much Mississippi values the safety of their Officers and the communities they serve.”

Recent orders received from the following departments in Mississippi:

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department - 73 BodyWorn Cameras and 73 Rocket IoT Systems

Pascagoula Police Department - 45 BodyWorn Cameras and 35 Rocket IoT Systems

“We are thrilled to join other Mississippi public safety departments in deploying Utility’s BodyWorn camera technology,” said Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. “This type of regional cooperation among law enforcement agencies is the right step forward to promoting positive policing through officer safety and community trust.”

Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson highlighted some of the reasons why his department selected BodyWorn. “We have researched and tested body camera systems for a long time to find the best technology for our agency and community. The ability to have the body worn camera turn on automatically in key situations and communicate with other officers and supervisors gives us a great tool to serve the public.”

Both the BodyWorn camera and the Rocket IoT, singularly or in conjunction, utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically initiate video recording. These triggers are set by the Department’s individual recording policies—including a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors in concert with door opening, rapid motion, GeoFence entry, etc.— and can be updated at any time via their video management system, AVaiL Web™. The BodyWorn camera and the Rocket IoT system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle, auto-related video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload and more.

Jackson, Mississippi-based PILEUM, an authorized reseller of BodyWorn™ and Utility’s IT consultant and systems integration partner, will work alongside Utility to help in deploying the technology.

About Utility

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility’s BodyWorn™ camera and Rocket IoT™ in-car video system incorporates real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Meanwhile, it’s AVaiL Web™ cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers Smart Redaction™ - the only automatic video redaction software on the market today.