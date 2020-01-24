Motorola Solutions ranks third in category on fortune’s list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

CHICAGO – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) this week was recognized on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” ranking No. 3 in the industry category of “Network and Other Communications Equipment” for the third consecutive year.



The rankings are based on a comprehensive survey of executives, directors and financial analysts. Respondents rate companies in their industry on reputation attributes, including innovation, quality of management and social responsibility.



“Being named to Fortune’s ‘Most Admired’ list for the third year in a row is more than just an honor – it’s a testament to the strength of our company,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “This consistent recognition reflects the uniqueness of our mission-critical public safety ecosystem and above all, the trust our customers place in us each day.”



Motorola Solutions also was recently named one of Bloomberg’s “50 Companies to Watch in 2020” and included in The Wall Street Journal’s “Management Top 250” list for the third consecutive year, ranking in the top 100 for the first time.



