PatrolEyes Announces New HD ELITE Body Camera

Ada, Michigan - PatrolEyes has unveiled the brand’s new HD Elite body camera, their most advanced body worn camera specifically designed for law enforcement.

The PatrolEyes HD Elite truly shines above the rest in the functions and features department. Image quality is top notch with this model which boasts a 23 megapixel camera, 145° field of view and the ability to shoot in crystal clear 1080P and 720P at 60 frames per second. Preevent

recording allow the device to capture video 30 seconds or more prior to the point at which the user actually presses record, assuring no crucial moments are ever missed. Recording begins quick and easy with the press of a single button, and the auto night vision option allows you to record in any environment day or night!

“We’ve built the Elite model to meet and exceed the needs of many police departments. Many body cameras do not record well in low light conditions and that’s where our Elite model excels! There are many advanced features and options available that allow each department to customize the cameras to best meet their needs”, states CEO Mike Gramza.

Users can quickly access their important files with the HD Elite’s event tagging feature, which gives the ability to tag files as selected events, traffic accident, DUI, arrest, etc. All video, photo and audio files can be reviewed while in the field with the device’s convenient builtin high resolution LCD display.

“We fully understand the value and sensitivity of the data gathered by our device, which is why we have many different options available. With all of our PatrolEyes HD models, including the Elite, we allow departments to choose the camera firmware that works best for them. We offer a password protected version with our 8 camera docking station and video management software or access to the assigned officer to take care of the transfer process and camera settings.”

The PatrolEyes HD Elite can capture up to 6 hours, per battery, of video with storage size options of 32GB or 64GB. An included drop in power station allows for the charging of the camera itself and an additional swappable battery to keep the device recording endlessly. All files are kept safe and secure using password protected time, date and officer ID watermarks that cannot be tampered with.

The Elite camera is protected with a lightweight, but durable shell and is waterproof to a depth of 3ft. A variety of accessories come along with the HD Elite including USB cable, wall and vehicle chargers, dropin charging cradle, lithium battery, metal body clip and 1 year warranty. Optional external lightweight cameras are also available in a covert style button camera kit or wide angle lens version.

