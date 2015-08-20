PatrolEyes Body Cameras selected by Lynwood PD and featured on ABC7 Chicago

Chicago, IL - The news piece broadcast on August 12, 2015 features Lynwood, Illinois police using their PatrolEyes HD SCDV1 body camera model. The story centers around a new Illinois law that sets standards on how police departments use body cameras and when the public can see those recordings.

ABC7 News reported that Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law wideranging law enforcement rules for police body cameras, biasfree policing and more data collection on arrests. The new law doesn’t mandate body cameras, but does specify how they should be worn, when they have to be turned on and how long recorded videos should be kept.

ABC7 News wrote that In south suburban Lynwood, police body cameras have already been in use. Every traffic stop, every interaction with the public for law enforcement purposes is recorded. “It’s going to protect me and protect my job because I have a family to go home to at the end of the night,” Lynwood Police Officer Brandon Frazier said. Office Frazier isn’t talking about his bulletproof vest or gun. He’s talking about the body camera he’s wearing.

About PatrolEyes

Patroleyes by StuntCams is the most advanced HD body camera designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the speciality cameras market for years and now has launched the most innovative body camera to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes by StuntCams was designed to be the most user friendly body camera with the most advanced features, highest quality components, the longest battery life at the most competitive price.

PatrolEyes is determined to earn your trust and your business and offers a full 1 year manufacturer warranty on all parts and labor and offers fast, friendly, knowledgeable support, based right here in the USA.