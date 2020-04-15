PatrolEyes EDGE body camera now in stock; demos available

The PatrolEyes EDGE body camera is a high-definition video recorder for law enforcement with ultra high quality 1296P (2K) HD video with up to 60FPS. With its 140° wide angle lens and 64GB of storage, it can capture everything that happens for up to 15 hours! With the press of a single button, recording can start even when the camera is turned off. The built in LCD allows you to review videos, photos or audio recordings in the field. The EDGE has a durable housing along with a waterproof rating of IP66. This camera also offers H.265 video compression, which greatly reduces file size, allowing for more footage to be store at any one time. The EDGE also comes with built-in GPS that can be viewed on maps with the included software.

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices. For more features and specifications, visit www.stuntcams.com.