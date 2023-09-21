PatrolEyes introduces the new, versatile Flip Body Camera

ADA, Mich. - PatrolEyes, a leading provider of law enforcement technology, is proud to announce the launch of the PatrolEyes Flip body camera.

The PatrolEyes Flip body camera stands out with its unique rotating lens, allowing users to effortlessly adjust the camera angle for optimal coverage. Its high-definition video resolution and wide-angle lens provide clear and comprehensive footage, while capturing every moment with precision noise reduction, day or night. Equipped with built-in infrared illuminators, the Flip enhances visibility in low-light conditions, making it a reliable tool for nighttime patrols and covert operations.

The PatrolEyes Flip has a one-touch recording feature and the built in WiFi provides a seamless link to access and control the camera through a mobile device. The camera offers up to 256GB of removeable storage and effortless transfer of recordings that does not require any additional software. With its durable construction and 7 hour battery life, the Flip is designed for smaller departments and security guards.

“The Flip is an economical, consumer grade camera that is a great starter for smaller departments or private security guards,” said Mike Gramza, CEO of PatrolEyes. “It’s lightweight design allow anyone to wear it and just clip it on any type of shirt without weighing it down.”

To learn more about Flip and its capabilities, visit https://patroleyes.com/

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes is a leading provider of law enforcement technology, specializing in body cameras and related accessories. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and officer safety, PatrolEyes delivers cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs for consumers and the law enforcement community.