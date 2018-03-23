PatrolEyes launches new MAX body camera with 2K resolution and 14HR battery

ADA, Mich. — PatrolEyes has expanded their lineup with the addition of the new MAX body camera. The 2K device is one of the highest resolution cameras by PatrolEyes; who specializes in body worn cameras built specifically for law enforcement. More pixels per inch create crystal clear HD video evidence and high frame rate settings capture every second. The 32 megapixel camera more than exceeds expectations by taking high detailed photos in snapshot mode, burst mode or while recording video. Every moment will be in frame and in focus, with a 140 degree wide angle lens. MAX’s EIS (Advanced Image Stabilization) assists the device in maintaining steady shots especially when users are in movement such as foot pursuit.

Take confidence that MAX will last long beyond an average shift. The built-in lithium battery has a recording life of 14 hours on 1080P mode and over 18 hours on standby which exceeds department requirements. The camera is very lightweight and is built for optimal performance while being waterproof, lightweight and drop proof up to 10 feet.

“We’ve built and designed the MAX to meet the needs of every department, large or small”, states Mike Gramza, CEO PatrolEyes. “We focused directly on the most important needs that were requested from departments: size & weight, video quality, ease of use, battery life and affordability. It’s one of our lightest weight cameras with also the longest battery life on the market at about 1/3 the price of our competition”.

Recording with MAX is straightforward and can begin with the press of a button. Users have the option to password protect each device and also capture what happens moments before and after the record process with pre and post event settings. Recording transitions well into low light and darkness with MAX’s auto infrared feature. Night vision ranges up to 30ft, with the ability to adjust IR sensitivity settings. A built-in LCD display on the back of the camera is valuable to users in the field as they can view or change settings as well as review video, photo and audio recordings right from the camera.

Built-in GPS saves video location data while MAX films.This data is integrated with maps through included software and provides even more facts to your evidence collection. Video overlay text includes date, time and ID stamps on every file. These secure watermarks are locked and tamperproof to camera operators. An included drop- in charging station can also transfer data from the camera to the desired storage location. Transferred camera files are well organized and include their own unique device ID and log files, making if quick and easy to find the evidence you are looking for. The MAX is also compatible with our PatrolEyes Digital Evidence Managment Software (DEMS) and users can choose to store evidence directly on their PC or the PatrolEyes Advanced Cloud Storage based upon their needs. PatrolEyes Video Redaction software also helps departments blur out faces or objects automatically and is compatible with all PatrolEyes models.

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices.