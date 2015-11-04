PatrolEyes Unveils Auto Infrared GPS Body Camera

Ada, Michigan Versatility. It’s the single word best used to describe this new model in the growing line of PatrolEyes body cameras. PatrolEyes has launched the SCDV5 HD Auto Infrared GPS Body Camera to stay at the forefront in the growing field of body worn technology.

The PatrolEyes SCDV5 is a body worn, highdefinition video recorder for law enforcement with the ability to capture true crystal clear 1080p HD footage. Equipped with advanced optics, the SCDV5 has a 140° wide angle lens, sure to cover a vast focal area of every officer interaction. Recording can start with the fast and simple press of one button, even when the camera is turned off. Enable the SCDV5 ’s motion detection feature for automatic recording any time the device is triggered by an action. An auto infrared feature allows for worry free recording in all environments. In the event that additional evidence capture is needed, a snapshot function allows the SCDV5 to take still frame images while recording. Built in GPS provides specific location data for each video captured when viewing footage in our included software.

“We fully understand the value and sensitivity of the data gathered by our device, which is why we have many different options available”, states CEO Mike Gramza. “With all of our PatrolEyes HD models, including the SCDV5, we allow departments to choose the camera firmware that works best for them, password protected with our 8 camera docking station and management software option or simply open access to the assigned officer to take care of the transfer process.” The date and time stamp along with officer I.D. is an option for every piece of evidence captured by the SCDV5 , which cannot be tampered with. The SCDV5 can record for up to 6 hours and comes with a removable battery that can be swapped out to provide truly endless recording time. Variable model versions include storage space of 16, 32 and 64GB. The camera is protected with a lightweight, but durable shell and is waterproof to a depth of 3ft.

A host of accessories come along with the SCDV5 including USB cable, wall and vehicle chargers, dropin charging station, lithium battery, metal body clip and user manual.