TASER turns heads at IACP 2016 with virtual reality experience; releases cutting edge VR through mobile app

Industry-Leading POV Camera Upgrades Mounting Systems, Image Quality and Durability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Axon, a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and the global leader in digital evidence management solutions with the leading body-worn camera, today announced its next generation point-of-view body camera, Axon Flex 2. The successor to TASER’s groundbreaking original Axon Flex body-worn camera, Flex 2 features a number of compelling improvements over its predecessor:

• Breakthrough Flexibility: With a host of advanced new mounting options, Flex 2 increases retention strength by over 300% while maintaining the flexibility for easy, rapid repositioning between mounts. New cable management systems ensure continuous connections for enhanced reliability.

• Solid-Core Durability: The first of its kind, the polymer casing of the Flex 2 is fused into a solid one-piece design fully encasing the electronics from weather, shock and even the occasional run-over by a vehicle. The polymer casing forms an armored layer of protection against even the roughest environments.

• Wider Perspective: Flex 2 enhances field-of-view from 75 to 120 degrees - allowing users to capture even more and gain a fuller perspective.

• HD Retina Low Light Video with Dual-Channel Audio: Flex 2 offers video resolution from 480p to 1080p further refining its industry leading Retina Low Light video performance. The Stereo Digital Mic records audio in two channels: one optimized for voice and the second set to the environment for improved audio evidence capture.

• Automatic Activation: Axon Signal allows camera activation from TASER Weapons, in-car systems and a growing ecosystem of Signal triggers.

• Mobile Applications: Flex 2 uses both Bluetooth technology and Wi-Fi to optimize wireless communications for mobile apps on iOS, Android and Windows Mobile that allow mobile viewing, tagging and off load of videos with Axon View and Axon Capture.

• Full Shift Buffer with Configurable Pre-event Settings: Pre-event buffer of 0–120 seconds, configurable by agency in 30-second increments.

“Officers around the country have placed their trust in the Axon Flex camera since we launched it in 2012,” said TASER CEO and co-founder, Rick Smith. “When it came time to innovate a new device, our guiding principle was a desire to continue improving the reliability and performance of this mission critical equipment. Hence the refined mounting systems, the hardened durability, and the refined audio and video. We value the confidence that officers place in our equipment - and we are excited to take their performance to a new level with Axon Flex 2.”

TASER will start initial shipments of the Axon Flex 2 in December 2016 with full production beginning in Q1 2017. For additional specs and pre-order information visit: http://axon.io/products/flex2.

TASER will be showcasing Axon Flex 2 at this year’s International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in San Diego, CA. Visit booth #2239 to experience the latest in body-worn video technology.

To date, more than 100,000 licenses have been booked on the Axon network worldwide. The Axon network seamlessly integrates devices and apps to enable powerful capabilities for building safer communities. Combined with a growing array of cloud-based mobile applications, Flex 2 will function as the capstone of an end-to-end solution designed to manage evidence from capture to courtroom. The Axon network includes:

• Smart Devices – Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi® to better track and manage data

• Mobile Apps – Evidence management for iOS and Android devices with Axon View and Axon Capture

• Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) – One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing and includes CAD and RMS integration as well as redaction and transcription tools that help officers reduce time spent on administrative work

• Prosecutor Platform – Our Interagency Case Sharing feature allows Prosecutors to receive evidence from all of the Law Enforcement Agencies in their jurisdiction and manage that data in their own Evidence.com agency

• Digital Verification and Audit Logs – Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

• Advanced Security – Industry–leading people, practices, and products that comply with CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO/IEC 27001

Follow the TASER and Axon brand here:

• Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxonTechnology

• Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Axon/117780381886687

• TASER on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 172,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER, Axon, and Evidence.com are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.

This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained. TASER expects to receive FCC authorization in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.taser.com, www.twitter.com/officialtaser, and https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International where TASER discloses information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm. For investor relations information please contact Arvind Bobra by via email at IR@taser.com.