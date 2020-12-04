Utility, Inc. achieves AWS public safety & disaster response competency status

ATLANTA – Utility, Inc., an Atlanta-based technology company that specializes in devices and software solutions for law enforcement, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Utility, Inc. provides proven technology to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond and recover from natural disasters and man-made emergencies.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates Utility, Inc. as an AWS Technology Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise within this unique customer need, via demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success developing technology focused on PSDR Infrastructure Resilience and Recovery. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

“Utility, Inc. is proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status,” said Michael Nark, president and CEO of Utility, Inc. “Our team is dedicated to helping law enforcement agencies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Utility, Inc. specializes in providing hardware devices connected through software solutions to create an evidentiary management ecosystem for its customers. The connectivity provides law enforcement, using the devices and the communities they serve, with peace of mind through cloud-based software supported by AWS.

About Utility, Inc.

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility’s BodyWorn™ camera and RocketIoT™ in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. The BodyWorn camera utilizes unique communication capabilities and specific recording triggers to initiate video recording automatically. Triggers are set by individual law enforcement departments based on their recording policies. BodyWorn cameras may operate singularly or in conjunction with RocketIoT and come equipped with built-in accelerometers, prone positioning and light bar sensors to detect doors opening, rapid motion, Geofence entry, etc. Triggers can be updated at any time via the video management system, AVaiLWeb™. The AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™.