WatchGuard leads way as LE seeks integration, interoperability; appoints Tim Rendulic as VP engineering and product development

ALLEN, Texas — WatchGuard, Inc. (“WatchGuard”), the leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement, announced the appointment of Tim Rendulic to Vice President Engineering and Product Development. Rendulic’s 20 years of experience building award-winning SaaS solutions for Fortune 500 companies will add fuel to WatchGuard’s strategy of breaking down system silos within law enforcement agencies by fostering open integration between the company’s evidence management platform and other best-in-breed solutions.

“Agencies are tired of information silos, and are placing more weight on a manufacturer’s ability to seamlessly integrate with all of their digital evidence applications,” said Steve Coffman, WatchGuard President and COO. “WatchGuard is committed to operating in an open, multi-vendor ecosystem where our customers can maximize the value of our offerings. The appointment of Tim Rendulic brings a deep portfolio of technical experiences and the proven track record of organizational transformation needed to deliver this commitment to the market.”

Tim Rendulic, Vice President Engineering and Product Development. Courtesy photo

In the role, Rendulic will lead one of the industry’s largest engineering organizations comprised of multiple disciplines including cloud, embedded software, artificial intelligence, electrical, and mechanical engineering.

Prior to joining WatchGuard, Rendulic spent sixteen years at Thomson Reuters in a variety of leadership and engineering roles, most recently as Vice President and Head of Technology where his teams developed enterprise solutions leveraging the cloud and artificial intelligence. His career also includes senior engineering positions at Accenture. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Keuka College and an MBA from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard is the leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement. Our products include in-car video systems and body-worn cameras along with evidence management software. Our solutions increase transparency and accountability, improve trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, reduce agency liability and advance the judicial process. We have supplied our products to approximately one-third of all law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.