WRAP to introduce its next generation BolaWrap®

Company to host webcast on Tuesday, October 12th at 1pm ET

TEMPE, Ariz.,– Wrap Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET to unveil its next generation BolaWrap device. The virtual event will feature CEO, Tom Smith, and Vice President of Training, Mario Knapp, to discuss its latest development in the BolaWrap product family.



Investors, media, and interested parties who wish to attend the webcast, may register here.

Prior to the event, WRAP will daily release early information related to the new BolaWrap device on its website and social media channels, which can be found below:

WRAP website: wrap.com

WRAP on Facebook: facebook.com/wraptechnologies/

WRAP on Twitter: twitter.com/wraptechinc

WRAP on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

WRAP on Instagram: instagram.com/wraptechnologies