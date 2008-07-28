NLEOMF at National Night Out Celebration on the Mall

http://natw.org/nno/National Night Out (NNO), a unique crime prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), will take place on Tuesday, August 5, 2008. For this, the 25th anniversary of National Night Out, the NLEOMF is joining with the NATW, Target, the DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and several other law enforcement and related organizations in the DC area for a major celebration on the National Mall. The NLEOMF will have a number of fun activities for young people and families as part of a “Sneak Peak at the National Law Enforcement Museum.” In addition, the Memorial Fund will lead a moment of silence for the more than 4,000 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty during the 25 years Americans have been celebrating National Night Out.

A strong supporter of the NLEOMF and the National Law Enforcement Museum, Target has sponsored National Night Out for the past several years. Through block parties, cookouts, parades and other events, law enforcement officers and residents come together the first Tuesday in August in a symbolic show of strength against crime and to forge lasting partnerships. The NLEOMF encourages all of our friends and supporters to show their appreciation for law enforcement by participating in National Night Out — on the National Mall or in your communities.