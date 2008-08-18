Rare California Artifacts on Prominent Display at National Museum of Crime & Punishment in Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC – The harsh realities of crime and punishment manifest themselves through artifacts and instruments of forensics, investigation, enforcement and violence. At Washington, D.C.’s new National Museum of Crime & Punishment, such evidence can be found prominently displayed in each of the five galleries housed within the 28,000-square foot-complex, located at 575 7th Street N.W.

These artifacts, which include firearms, detection equipment, prison art, and automobiles, come from hundreds of justice and law enforcement divisions nationwide, including several from the state of California. Featured items include two revolvers modeled on the Colt .357 magnum snub-nose revolver with five faux shells, working trigger and hammer. These include Kevin Costner’s revolver from “The Untouchables,” (Paramount, 1987) used in the station scene with Andy Garcia. The other is Luca Brasi’s mob pistol from “The Godfather” (Paramount, 1972). It is used by Brasi, who plays Lenny Montana, in the scene where he prepares for the meeting with Sollozzo.

The museum also features multiple artifacts from Alcatraz, including postcards, letters and a prisoner “ID” camera. Displayed is a hand-written letter on prison stationary from Robert “Birdman of Alcatraz” Stroud from 1/15/1955 to his sister. Stroud was imprisoned for murder at the age of 18 – he spent more than 54-years in jail (47-years in isolation), where he became a self-educated authority on birds and bird diseases.

These and other historical elements are incorporated into over 100 different displays and interactive exhibits that focus on the history and legacy of crime and punishment in America. Other permanent attractions inside the museum include opportunities to interact with a realistic forensics lab, create ID cards and fingerprinting, and use a lie detector test. Visitors to the museum can also experience first-hand the skills necessary to fight crime through such interactive components as a simulated FBI shooting range and high-speed police chase simulators. For tickets or additional information, please contact the National Museum of Crime & Punishment at (202) 621-5567 or visit www.crimemuseum.org

About the National Museum of Crime & Punishment

The NMCP’s mission is to provide guests of all ages with a memorable insight into the history of crime, crime fighting and solving, and the consequences of committing a crime in America through a captivating interactive, entertaining, and educational experience. The museum is located on 7th Street NW between E and F Streets in downtown Washington, D.C. at the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro (Arena exit). Admission to the NMCP is $17.95 for adults, with a special rate of $14.95 for law enforcement officers. Admission is $14.95 for children (ages 5-11) and seniors age 60 and older, and free for children under the age of five. The museum is open weekdays 10am until 6pm September through February, and 9am to 7pm March through August.