Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center names Mission Critical Partners to its preferred partner program

PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners announced that the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (SLVECC) in Utah recently added the firm to its “preferred partner” program. MCP is one of just three vendors designated as a preferred partner.

The designation follows MCP’s hiring to assess SLVECC’s ability to meet the requirements of a state law that sets strict limits pertaining to the transfer of emergency calls between 911 centers. Utah Code 69-2-204, which was enacted on May 1,2024, establishes that call transfers must not exceed 2 percent of a 911 center’s annual volume of emergency call, though exceptions are made regarding calls transferred to 988 — the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — and entities such as animal and poison control.

We're grateful that Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center thinks so highly of our efforts and core values — persistence, integrity, trust, accountability, and prudence — to make this designation. Transfers of emergency calls are not uncommon and can happen for a variety of reasons. However, they generally are avoided because they can result in delayed response and a loss of critical information gathered by telecommunicators that can enhance situational awareness and lead to better-informed response decisions. They also create additional stress on callers, which can hinder telecommunicators in gathering critical information they need to dispatch the appropriate response as quickly as possible.

MCP subject-matter experts are assessing numerous technological and operational factors that could affect SLVECC’s ability to comply with the statute. SLVECC is Utah’s largest 911 center and provides call-taking and dispatching services for 12 law-enforcement agencies and eight fire/rescue/emergency medical departments clustered around Salt Lake County. The center processes about 264,000 calls for emergency services annually, meaning that it is limited to about 5,280 call transfers each year.

The assessments are leveraging MCP’s proprietary Model for Advancing Public Safety® (MAPS®) methodology, which is based on the collective expertise of the firm’s 215-plus SMEs, industry standards and best practices, and accreditation programs.

On its website, SLVECC states, “By reviewing technology and operations, MCP is helping the center improve emergency response times, reduce caller stress, and ensure first responders have better information when arriving on the scene.”

Repeat business is the lifeblood of every consulting firm, and MCP has been reengaged many times over its 16-year history by clients that are pleased with the quality of the work performed by the firm’s 250-plus subject-matter experts, according to John Chiaramonte, president of MCP’s consulting division.

“But being named a preferred partner truly is noteworthy,” Chiaramonte said. “We’re grateful that Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center thinks so highly of our efforts and core values — persistence, integrity, trust, accountability, and prudence — to make this designation.”