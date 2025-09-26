Mission Critical Partners announces dates for its annual Conference for Advancing the Public Sector

PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners today announced the dates for its 2025 Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS). This annual event brings together public-sector leaders from across the country to examine urgent challenges and explore emerging innovations that are reshaping public safety and justice. The virtual event is scheduled for November 5–6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

CAPS features a series of panel sessions designed to foster knowledge sharing among government and industry experts. Attendees will gain practical insights from lessons learned, success stories, and forward-looking strategies that address the most critical issues facing public-sector organizations today.

The sessions that will be presented and the speaker roster for this year’s conference are being developed. The tentative lineup is as follows:



Technology and Transformation: AI in practice, software procurement and integration, advances in justice technology

Safety and Security: Cybersecurity for land mobile radio, swatting threats, governance and compliance

The Future of Public Safety Response: Alternative public safety models, digital alarm solutions, emergency alert readiness

Infrastructure and Planning: Future-ready facilities

“Each year, CAPS provides public-sector organizations and their personnel with critical information they can use to better fulfill their missions, enhance their operations, and keep their networks and systems safer and performing optimally,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP’s president and CEO. “With the rise of A.I., digital transformation, and innovative call response services, we’re looking forward to even more innovative information sharing during this year’s conference.”

Registration details and program updates are available here.