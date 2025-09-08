Mission Critical Partners announces public-sector facilities masterclass

PRESS RELEASE

State College, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners announced that it will bring together architects, public-sector officials, and the firm’s subject-matter experts to present a masterclass on designing, equipping, and constructing future-ready facilities that support emergency-response and justice organizations. The virtual event is scheduled for September 23, 2025, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Eastern.

The masterclass is designed to explore the full lifecycle of modernizing mission-critical facilities — from defining the project’s rationale to implementing innovative, sustainable, and future-ready design strategies and best practices.

Four key topics will be examined:

• Feasibility Studies: Defining the “Why” in a Way That Matters — Participants will learn how to clearly articulate the operational and strategic drivers behind their facility projects to build consensus

and justify investment.

• Designing for the New Workforce: Promoting Employee Health, Wellness, and Psyche Through Design — Participants will learn how architectural and environmental design can improve staff-member wellbeing and retention.

• Building Sustainable and Future-Ready Facility Designs — Participants will learn how to design facilities that are efficient, adaptable, and technologically integrated

• The Search for Funding: What Options Exist? — Our Panel of experts weigh in on practical approaches to funding facility projects, including grants, capital planning, and creative resource-allocation strategies that align with public-sector constraints.

“The facilities that support emergency-response and justice organizations are critical to their current and future success — but they are not easy to bring to fruition,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP’s president and CEO. “We’re proud to present this masterclass to provide valuable insights and actionable strategies that can be leveraged to ensure that their modernization projects deliver the desired results.”

More information regarding the facilities masterclass can be found at MissionCriticalPartners.com