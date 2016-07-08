C.O.P.S. respond to surviving families of Dallas attack

Camdenton, M.O. – Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is responding to the deadly attack on law enforcement officers Thursday evening which left five officers dead and seven injured. The five officers who were killed leave behind children, spouses, parents, siblings, co-workers and many more friends and family.

Members of the C.O.P.S. Metroplex (TX) Chapter have been working on connecting with the surviving families. These members, who are all law enforcement survivors themselves, immediately reported to the hospital when they were alerted of the shooting to not only support the families, but to help the agency get a step-by-step plan together for the days ahead.

“Right now our main goal is letting the families know we are here,” says Ashlee Hardy, President of Metroplex C.O.P.S. and surviving spouse of Plano (TX) Police Officer Weston Hardy. Officer Hardy died in the line of duty on July 7, 2007, exactly nine years ago to the day of the Dallas attack. As family members continue to be contacted, Hardy says liaisons are being assigned to each family to assist with their needs as plans unfold.

Another person who knows the process all too well is Rebekah Jones, surviving spouse of Norfolk (VA) Police Officer Brian Jones. “When I first heard the news, I felt extreme panic coming on. It brings up so many unpleasant memories,” says Rebekah, “I keep thinking if I could just get to those families and help them.” Officer Jones was shot and killed during an ambush on May 30, 2014. The couple had three young children.

On behalf of the entire organization of C.O.P.S., Executive Director Dianne Bernhard has issued this statement: “Every time a police officer dies protecting us all, the entire nation shares an immense loss. Our hearts are with the family members and co-workers of the heroes lost in Dallas last night. C.O.P.S. will be there for the families as long as they need us. Our prayers are for the recovery of those injured and for this great nation as we struggle to make sense of and stop the hatred and cowardice of those who threaten the safety of our nation. God bless those who still stand ready to give their lives in protection of us all.”

Concerns of Police Survivors is a nationwide not-for-profit organization with 52 Chapters across the country. Members of C.O.P.S. are always prepared to help survivors when they need it, where they need it. The organization’s mission has always been to “rebuild shattered lives” of the survivors. C.O.P.S. has a membership comprised of more than 37,000 people who have identified themselves as survivors nationwide. Unfortunately, that membership continues to grow as an average of 140-160 law enforcement officers are killed every year in the line of duty.

For more information, please visit www.nationalcops.org or contact us via Facebook at facebook.com/nationalcops.