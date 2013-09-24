Wisconsin Public Safety captures incidents as they unfold

When emergency crews rush to fires, motor vehicle accidents, gas leaks, water rescues and other incidents, Wisconsin Public Safety is also rushing to the scene to capture the incident as it unfolds.

Wisconsin Public Safety is primarily responsible for providing many different types of photography, including public information, incident photos, digital imaging, portraits and revolving calendar of special events and ceremonial coverage such as promotional ceremonies, service recognition, special events and other requests.

The agency is led by Superintendent Asher Heimermann. In addition to overall management, Superintendent Heimermann is responsible for the day-to-day operations including incident photography. Heimermann has visited police and fire departments across Wisconsin including Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison, meeting with officers and firefighters.



Incident Response of Wisconsin (IRWI) was established in 2012 to increase public awareness of the critical services provided by emergency personnel, using photography to promote training events and provide photojournalistic coverage of responses to area emergency incidents.

Wisconsin Public Safety content is available for use by media outlets. For additional information about using content for newspapers, magazines, television or websites, e-mail aheimermann@irwi.us or call (920) 547-4761.



For more information about Wisconsin Public Safety, visit www.wisconsinpublicsafety.com. The public can also stay connected with Wisconsin Public Safety on the following social networks: