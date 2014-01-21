Calif. police upgrade dispatch center, crusiers

By Daniel Carson

The News-Messenger

FREMONT, Calif. — The Fremont Police Department will soon use a state grant to put in a new recording system for its dispatch center and new police cruiser computers, the police chief said Thursday.

Chief Tim Wiersma said the department was awarded a $9,355 grant through the Justice Assistance Grant program for the technology upgrade.

Wiersma said the department had applied for about twice the amount of the grant award through the program — with Fremont getting the fourth highest amount of funds of any law enforcement agency in the state.

