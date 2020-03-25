Pryme Supports Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Communications During COVID-19

Though coronavirus caused closures of non-essential businesses, Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure will continue with the support of manufacturers like Pryme Radio Products

Brea, CA – March 2020 –State and local governments have taken unprecedented steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 by ordering the temporary closure of all non-essential businesses. Exceptions are Essential Services defined as those necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, such as city/county government services, military/defense, law enforcement, first-responders, healthcare providers, schools, food production, warehousing, shipping/distribution, industrial manufacturing, and other core services.

Two additional categories on the list are Essential Businesses that provide other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate, and those that provide parts and service for Critical Infrastructure. COVID-19 Critical Infrastructure includes entities such as public works, construction, transportation, internet/computing services, telecommunications/radio systems, and communications.

Very few qualify as both a key provider for Essential Businesses as well as for Critical Infrastructure, yet Pryme Radio is one such company. Not only does Pryme supply communications accessories to almost every public sector—police, fire, military/defense, hospitals, schools, utilities, transportation, and other government run agencies—they also have customers in security, food warehousing, manufacturing/assembly, construction, shipping/logistics, hospitality, and beyond. There’s virtually no segment of Essential Services, Businesses or Critical Infrastructure Pryme doesn’t serve.

Professional-grade wired and wireless accessories like Pryme’s are necessary for enhanced communications in demanding fields that use two-way radios, cellphones, tablets or other smart devices. Some use Pryme’s Bluetooth adaptors, headsets/earphones, and speaker microphones to access Push-to-Talk (PTT) over Cellular (PoC) messaging applications, such as Zello, ES Chat, Kodiak, WAVE/OnCloud, and Voxer. Others use Pryme’s lapel microphones for surveillance activities, or hearing protection earmuffs for high-noise environments. Then there are end-users who have specific communications needs that require custom development of specialized accessories or unique functions, which Pryme is able to engineer and manufacture in house.

Dave George, President and Chief Technologist at Pryme said, “Communications are considered an enabling function for critical industry sectors. Our job is to design and build products that augment land mobile radio, broadband, and wireless networks, IoT or any other emerging communications technologies.”

Among Pryme’s public sector clientele include the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Arizona Department of Public Safety, North Carolina’s Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Meadows Place Police Department in Texas, California’s Apple Valley Emergency Communications Services (ECS), Tuolumne County Sheriff, City of Monterey CERT, Brea Police Department (BREA PD), Placer County California Sheriff’s Office Field Operations K-9 Unit, Santa Barbara Search and Rescue, and Cross Connections, a mobile communication services provider for Incident Management Teams. Homeland security and military agencies such as the United States Department of Defense (USDOD), the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force (USAF), are also customers of Pryme.

In addition, Pryme serves the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, the largest federally recognized tribe in the country and the biggest employer in northeast Oklahoma. As the governing body for a 14-county jurisdictional area, they provide for the safety of its citizens through the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.

Many healthcare providers also use Pryme’s communications products, including Catalina Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation in Arizona, as well as two Long Beach, California medical facilities; Atlantic Memorial Healthcare, a skilled nursing home and rehab facility, and Pacific Hospital.

In the shipping, transportation, public works and utility sectors, Pryme’s customer list encompasses Signature Utility Services, a USDOT hazmat certified freight company, Canadian National (CN) Transportation transcontinental railway, which cover 75 percent of North America, Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS), whose buses serve residents across three states, the City of Green Bay Wisconsin Public Works Parking Department, North Peace Communications (NPC) telecommunications provider for oil and gas, resource-based mining and utilities in Canada, and Destiny Resources, a seismic services company for oil and gas exploration.

Though no one is immune to the havoc and devastation of coronavirus has created, society will continue to function as a result of the Essential Businesses and Critical Infrastructure the country, its cities and states have in place. However, it’s also important to recognize the crucial role support suppliers and service providers play in maintaining the public’s well-being and keeping our nation connected during this worldwide pandemic.

About Pryme Radio Products

For over a quarter of a century, PRYME has been the foremost manufacturer of professional audio accessories for 2-way radios and push-to-talk (PTT) over cellular (PoC) apps on smart devices. Every wired and wireless Bluetooth product is built in-house, and PRYME is renowned for developing custom communications solutions for any need or industry, including Public Safety, Security, Hospitality, Construction, Transportation, Retail, Entertainment, Industrial, Facilities, and Healthcare. PRYME Chief Technologist/President Dave George holds 29 patents, is the inventor of multiple award-winning innovations and a published thought leader. www.pryme.com