Safariland announces REDLINE Series of fire and rescue communications products

ONTARIO, Calif. – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced the availability of the Safariland REDLINE™ series of military-grade, tactical communications equipment created specifically for the fire and rescue industry.

“Fire and rescue professionals have long sought effective and reliable communication systems for use on scene,” said Brad Medine, communication category director for Safariland. “To address this critical need, Safariland worked closely with industry experts to develop a line of communications products that allow firefighters to save civilian lives and return home safely to their loved ones.”

The new series includes the thermally-tested and certified Liberator IV REDLINE Single Communications Headset and REDLINE FSM (Fire Speaker Microphone), and the Liberator V REDLINE Dual Communications Headset.

The Liberator IV REDLINE Single Communications Headset is a multi-mode, dual-fuel, single communications headset that features industry-leading sound localization for maximum situational awareness and Active Noise Reduction (ANR). Engineered to meet NIST 1474 and 1477 Thermal Testing Standards, the headset can sustain operations in environments of 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and the entire unit – housing, components, and coiled cable – is tested to withstand 320 degrees Fahrenheit for up to fifteen minutes.

The REDLINE FSM (Fire Speaker Microphone) can be used as a stand-alone, remote speaker microphone or integrated with the Liberator IV REDLINE or any other headset. Designed for operations in high-temperature environments, the REDLINE FSM is sealed for water spray protection, ergonomically designed to be used with a bulky, gloved hand and features an illuminated Emergency Activation Button (EAB).

The Liberator V REDLINE Dual Communications Headset is designed to provide fire ground incident commands the ability to broadcast over multiple devices such as two radios, or one radio and one mobile device (i.e. cell phone or tablet), as well as receive separate messages from two devices simultaneously.

“The Liberator IV REDLINE headset works so well that you could be on a roof, ventilating with a chainsaw, and still clearly hear all communications,” said Captain Don Herbert, a firefighter of 30 years and Safariland’s Fire and Rescue Technical Specialist. “We firefighters all know that effective communication during an emergency is critical, and I am confident that the Safariland REDLINE series addresses this need.”

The Liberator IV REDLINE Single Communications Headset is sold individually or as a system with the REDLINE FSM. The Liberator V REDLINE Dual Communications Headset is sold individually and includes a multi-functional, dual push-to-talk (PTT).