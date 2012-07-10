Headsets and Tactical Communication Equipment from Tactical Command Industries, Inc. to be Used on NBC’s New TV Series

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – Tactical Command Industries’ Liberator II and Liberator III Tactical Headsets will be appearing in NBC’s new reality series Stars Earn Stripes, which premiers August 13, 2012 at 8 PM (ET). Stars Earn Stripes is the creation of executive producers Mark Burnett (Survivor and The Voice), David Hurwitz (Fear Factor), and Dick Wolf (Law & Order) and supports various military and first responder charities.

The celebrity cast includes Picabo Street, Terry Crews, Laila Ali, Nick Lachey, Eve Torres, Todd Palin, Dolvett Quince, and Dean Cane. The show is hosted by Samantha Harris from Dancing with the Stars and General Wesley Clark.

Stars Earn Stripes is a fast-paced, exciting and demanding competition where eight celebrities are each paired with a special operations military or law enforcement professional to form a dynamic team. The show will feature realistic tactical missions, latest tactical equipment and technologies, and, ultimately, provide a sizable donation to a predetermined military or first responder charity.

Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) was selected as the headset and communications provided for the series based upon recommendations from military and law enforcement professionals.

“Being selected as the tactical headset provider for the Stars Earn Stripes television series

means so much to all of us at TCI. I believe viewers will be highly entertained and impressed

by the types of missions being performed and see how hard the celebrities and operatives will work to ensure their charity benefits at the end of the season. It was such an honor for us to support this for so many reasons,” says TCI’s President, Don Medine.

Additional information:

http://www.tacticalcommandstore.com/stars-earn-stripes.aspx

http://www.nbc.com/stars-earn-stripes/about/

About Tactical Command Industries, Inc.

TCI is a tactical headset development and manufacturing company with offices in New Hampshire, Indiana and California. They have supported law enforcement, military and security operations in over sixty countries and are celebrating their fifteenth year in business. TCI has experienced tactical operators who maintain proficiencies in tactical applications, equipment and tactics. Their personnel trains with customers and many customers believe they have the most comprehensive understanding of tactical requirements in the industry.