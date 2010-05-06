HearPlugz-DF™ Wins Occupational Health & Safety’s New Product of the Year Award

Never before available, HearPlugz-DF™ multifunctional dual-filtered hearing protectors that are specifically designed to help the user hear speech and communications better while engaged in excessive noise or loud sounds and can be hooked up to radio communications. Unlike most filtered ear protectors, HearPlugz-DF™ are designed with VARIABLE ATTENUATORS. As sound levels increase so does the sound suppression.

According to the military, law enforcement, sportsmen, musicians and industrial groups, many standard hearing protectors go unused properly because they minimize one’s ability to hear critical sounds needed for communications and environmental awareness. And in many cases they also do not fit properly. In response to these concerns, E.A.R., Inc. now provides this advanced technology utilizing variable attenuators. Breathable, moisture-resistant dual filters improve sound quality when the ear is overloaded with excess noise (continuous or impact). Musicians and music lovers who attend loud concerts or those who work where loud music is played especially appreciate HearPlugz-DF’s acoustical response.

HearPlugz-DF™ are available in a choice of two colors and three sizes and with a removable cord. The exterior filter can easily be removed if less attenuation is desired or to

connect radio communications. HearPlugz-DF™ have been successfully used in law enforcement, military, shooting, hunting, music, motorcycling, aircraft and industrial settings.

As an added service, HearPlugz-DF™ are also available in custom-fit versions when ear impressions are sent to E.A.R., Inc. or one of its authorized providers. HearPlugz-DF™ are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. and are being made available throughout the world through its distributor network. New distribution will be assigned on a regular basis.

For more information regarding HearPlugz-DF™ and its worldwide distribution contact: http://www.earinc.com (800) 525-2690.