Klein Electronics Introduces the Crew High-Noise, Dual-Muff Headset

Klein Electronics, Inc. introduces the Crew™ High-Noise, Dual-Muff Headset with PTT. Quick release cable port, for easily attaching cables for any 2-way radio or Sprint/Nextel phone. Extreme noise reducing - great for Racing, Athletics, Manufacturing, Construction, Engineering, etc. Key Features: Reduces background noise, universal 5-pin cable connector port, high quality, sealed push-to-talk, crystal clear audio.

About Klein Electronics, Inc.

Since 1991, Klein Electronics has been the Leader and Innovator in the field of audio accessories for two-way radios and Sprint/Nextel Phones including wireless phone headsets and cellular phone headsets. We are certified as a Small business, Disabled Veteran Owned Enterprise.

Our focus is to work deligently for our clients, which range from OEM, Distributors, Military and Public Safety, Retail Chain stores and the consumer direct. Feel comfortable purchasing or simply browsing our wireless phone headset and two-way radio product line, knowing that all of our goods are backed by friendly service and personal attention.