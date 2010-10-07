TEA Announces 2.0 Web Launch

Television Equipment Associates, Inc. more commonly known as TEA is taking the next step forward as a long term supplier of tactical communication products to the military and law enforcement communities.



“Since 1969 our core values as a company have remained the same, we continue to focus on providing the highest quality products and services to an industry that operates in some of the most extreme environments.”

Our next generation of high tech headsets and digital PTT’s takes our soldiers and tactical operators abilities to a level of awareness and control none of us have seen before. We will continue to research and apply new technologies and continue to set the standard for tactical communications.

For more information, visit www.TEAHeadsets.com