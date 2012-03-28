2012 COPS Conference Registration Now Open

Discussing challenges and opportunities in the policing profession

Bethesda, MD - The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) is pleased to announce the focus of its anticipated 2012 Conference: The Evolution of Public Safety in America. The 2012 Conference will be held August 1–2 at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda in Bethesda, MD and presented by COPS, U.S. Department of Justice.

The COPS Conference convenes attendees from across the country, representing command- and patrol-level enforcement personnel; tribal, state, and local executives; criminal justice professionals; educators; community leaders; and others interested in the future direction of policing.

The 2012 event will examine through case studies, innovative workshops, and best practices, the impact the economic downturn has had on policing services, and explore the challenges and opportunities that have arisen as a result of the rapid technological changes taking place in the policing profession.

Community policing topics that will be addressed:

·Operational innovations that promote greater efficiencies in performance and cost effectiveness

·Strategies for addressing rapidly evolving forms of cybercrime

·Practical guidance for taking advantage of the latest technology tools

·Risk-assessment models for more targeted use of scarce resources

·Opportunities, trends, and concerns related to collaboration, resource-sharing, and regionalization

·The implications of police legitimacy

Session Topics:

·Youth Safety

·Evolution of Policing

·Officer Safety and Wellness

·Collaborative Partnerships

Workshops

·Cyberbullying

·Risk Assessment

·Consolidation and Regionalization

·Greater Use of Technology

·Private/Public Partnerships

·Officer Suicide/Wellness

·Labor Management

·Militarization

·Public Health/Public Safety

·TAPS Program

·And more

Dates: Aug. 1-2 at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda in Bethesda, MD.

Registration fee: Free (with limited spots).

Visit www.copsconference.com to register today!

About COPS

COPS — the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services is the office of the U.S. Department of Justice that advances the practice of community policing in America’s state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies. COPS does its work principally by sharing information and making grants to police departments around the United States. For more information visit www.cops.usdoj.gov, like COPS on Facebook and visit www.copsconference.com to register for the 2012 Conference.