APCO Institute Presents Training for Telecommunicators Involved in Active Shooter Incidents

Daytona Beach, FL—APCO Institute today announced the release of its new course, Active Shooter Incidents for Public Safety Communications.

“As we have seen recently in the media, incidents involving weapons have become a prominent threat to public safety,” APCO Institute Director Julie Troutman said. “The response to these incidents, from the receipt of a 9-1-1 call, is critical to the outcome.”

This eight-hour course will focus on the issues that make responding to an active shooter incident more difficult than other calls. Also, in conjunction with the Active Shooter Course, APCO Institute now offers an Active Shooter Guidecard as an addition the Law Enforcement Guidecards, which assist telecommunicators in responding to these reports.

“It is the mission of the APCO Institute to adequately prepare those in public safety communications for any event that threatens the safety of our citizens and those who respond,” Troutman said. “This course provides our public safety telecommunicators with one more tool to successfully perform their mission.”

The course will be introduced on January 24, 2008 at APCO International Headquarters in Daytona Beach, FL. For more information on the course Active Shooter Incidents for Public Safety Communications visit www.apcoinstitute.org.

About APCO Institute

APCO Institute, a subsidiary of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International, is the premier organization addressing educational and certification needs of public safety communications agencies. The Institute offers a selection of affordable training and educational resources for public safety communicators throughout the United States and in the international arena. Instructional offerings range from first-line basic training to supervisory, and communication center management courses, technical testing, agency and agent certification, and Web Seminars addressing current public safety communications issues. APCO Institute offers several training options including certification programs through traditional classroom instruction and APCO Institute Online internet-based training. APCO Virtual College, a cooperative effort between APCO Institute and the Institute for Emergency Preparedness (IEP) offers a degree program in Public Safety Communications. APCO Virtual College is an internet-based distance learning academic program designed for, and directed specifically toward individuals in the public safety communication. For more information, visit www.apcoinstitute.org.

About APCO International

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. APCO International serves the professional needs of its 15,000 members worldwide by creating a platform for setting professional standards, addressing professional issues and providing education, products and services for people who manage, operate, maintain and supply the communications systems used by police, fire and emergency medical dispatch agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.apcointl.org.

