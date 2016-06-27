Call for Submissions: 2016 IACP and Cisco Systems Community Policing Awards

The IACP and Cisco Community Policing Awards process is a great way to showcase your agency’s positive efforts at building partnerships within your community. We encourage all agency leaders to apply to highlight the great work their agency is doing and to receive worldwide recognition.

The process is straightforward and the entry system is online and easy to use. Please visit the Community Policing Committee webpage to register and submit an application for the award.

Awards are given by population category and recognize best practices in community policing. Special recognition is given for the use of the community policing philosophy in a homeland security initiative, as well as the best use of technology in a community policing effort.

Winners will be honored at the 2016 IACP Annual Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California. The winning agency from each category will receive one complimentary conference registration; transportation for one to and from the conference; and one hotel room for five nights while at the conference.

Please email any questions to Travis Parrish or James Fox.

The deadline for submissions for the 2016 IACP and Cisco Systems Community Policing Awards is Sunday, July 3rd, 2016 at Midnight EST.

