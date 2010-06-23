EHSI to Offer iPhone App That Gives Critical Medical Information in an Emergency

New e-911 App Could Save Lives When Seconds Count

Houston--(Business Wire)--Emerging Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Pink Sheets: EHSI) has secured a potentially life-saving Smartphone application under development called “e-911”. In the event of an emergency that requires treatment by a first responder or emergency room physician, the e-911 app provides for the automated delivery of a user’s medical information, this enables the user to be treated quicker when each second may decide life or death – instead of using the time to verbally find out if the user has a medical condition or is taking medications that could negatively impact emergency procedures.

The e-911 app provides the user’s critical medical information to first responders or doctors when 911 is dialed from an iPhone. This information can make a critical difference in obtaining proper treatment and avoiding medical mistakes in the delivery of emergency care. The e-911 will first be made available for Apple’s iPhone (NASDAQ: AAPL). After assuring product quality, the e-911 will then be offered for Google’s Android (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Research in Motions’ BlackBerry (NASDAQ: RIMM).

“We have established a goal of selling one million e-911 downloads in the first year after release,” stated Cindy Morrissey, President of EHSI. “We also plan to make this life-saving app available to any shareholder for free on the Company’s website.”

Consumers spent $2.4 Billion last year purchasing iPhone apps – a number that is expected to triple in the next three years. In light of this, EHSI believes the e-911 app will experience significant consumer demand in the marketplace.

Emerging Healthcare Solutions focuses their efforts on cutting edge medical technology that has the potential to produce significant returns. Emerging Healthcare Solutions competes in the emerging medical technology sector that includes companies like Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX).

About Emerging Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Emerging Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is a medical technology company that works to bring new and innovative medical technologies to the market. The Company’s model is to engage a technology prior to its inflection point in order to maximize the profits available to EHSI as that new technology is adopted. Our common stock is traded under the symbol EHSI.

For more information, visit www.emerginghealthcaresolutionsinc.com.