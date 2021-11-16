Fox Nation to host Third Annual Patriot Awards Ceremony in Hollywood, Florida on November 17th

A Portion of the Proceeds to be Donated to Building Homes for Heroes

NEW YORK – FOX Nation will host its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, November 17th. The event will take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida at 8 PM/ET and will be streamed live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation to air on FOX News Channel (FNC) on Sunday, November 21st at 10 PM/ET.

Emceed by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening will showcase and award America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes. FOX Nation’s top personalities will also make appearances and serve as presenters at the awards show, including: Hannity’s Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Today’s Tucker Carlson, Laura & Raymond’s Laura Ingraham, The Dan Bongino Show’s Dan Bongino, FOX & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, Crime Stories’ Nancy Grace, Castles USA’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan Has No Agenda’s Lara Logan, FOX Nation Outdoors’ Johnny Joey Jones and Keeping Up with Jones’ Lawrence Jones. Musical performances will be made by The Pursuit!’s John Rich and additional country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories, including Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back The Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award and more. Event tickets will be available here and on Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go to the Building Homes for Heroes Foundation, an organization that builds modified, mortgage free homes for our injured military veterans.

