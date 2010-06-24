InterAct Public Safety Systems Provides Georgia Bureau of Investigation with Hosting Program for Statewide Interoperability among Law Enforcement Agencies

InterAct’s Law Enforcement Data Delivery Service (ILEDDS) Helps Public Safety Agencies Across Georgia Save Money While Gaining Mobile Access to NCIC Data

Winston-Salem, N.C.--(Business Wire)--InterAct Public Safety Systems, a leading provider of safety and security software used by government agencies as well as private sector businesses, today announced an innovative public safety hosting program, InterAct’s Law Enforcement Data Delivery Service (ILEDDS), that delivers federal and state Criminal Justice Information to Georgia’s law enforcement and public safety agencies at an extremely attractive price.

ILEDDS, is a comprehensive solution set consisting of state-of-the-art hardware, InterAct software and services. Secured within the Nlets network and deployed across a variety of mobile devices, this end-to-end solution is designed to maximize officer safety and productivity by supplying officers with critical access to NCIC, Nlets, State CJIS data, and more. ILEDDS offers unprecedented hosting products and services to Georgia’s in-state Law Enforcement agencies. With high-powered servers connected over the Nlets secured MPLS network, ILEDDS delivers real-time, secure access to criminal justice and public safety information to officers and agents in the field.

“Nlets is proud to be a component in this important new capability,” said Steven Correll, Executive Director of Nlets. “The types of programs and services that InterAct provides will aid law enforcement in getting the right information to the right people at the right time.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation East Central Drug Task Force is the first agency in the state to come online with this in-state service. A similar model is currently in the pilot stages of deployment to offer the same products and services to non-state specific, Federal Agencies who have little or no access to Criminal Justice information within the US, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

This unique hosting service model enables police departments across the state to provide officers with remote access to critical data, such as BOLOs, arrest warrants, missing person reports and more, at a fraction of the cost of traditional mobile solutions. Agencies simply contact InterAct Public Safety Systems to deploy InterActMobile or InterActPocketCop and contact the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) for authorization to connect to the GCIC state server using InterAct’s hosting products and services.

Once the software is deployed, officers are able to access local, state and federal crime information databases, right from their BlackBerry® smartphone, in a matter of seconds. This provides an exceptional opportunity for data sharing among agencies within the state. If agencies choose, they may also share their records management system data with cooperating agencies. Moreover, customers may be able to use the system to receive dispatch calls from the dispatching agency’s computer aided dispatch system.

“Information sharing is critical to making split second, life-saving decisions in law enforcement,” says the Assistant Deputy Director for GBI/GCIC, “We’re looking forward to partnering with public safety agencies to give them the intelligence they need to protect their communities.”

“Our solution is one that will allow agencies across Georgia to band together to fight crime and protect public safety,” said Andrew J. Filipowski, executive chairman of InterAct Public Safety Systems. “And through InterAct, they can do it in an extremely cost-effective manner.”

