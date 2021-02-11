Intrepid Networks and NextNav, bring vertical location or Z-Axis to Public Safety!

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Intrepid Networks, announces that Response for FirstNet®, a FirstNet Certified™ application, is now integrated with NexNav to bring vertical location to public safety.

Communicate, Collaborate, and Coordinate. Next-generation situational awareness makes the Intrepid Response platform the ultimate resource for tactical coordination and front-line intelligence.

Response is a low-cost, easy-to-use web and mobile situational awareness platform for day-to-day and emergency operations. Features include mapping, information sharing, team mobilization, emergency notification, and Push-to-Talk voice communication all in one deployable solution.

The NextNav integration is centered around our Locate mapping module. Locate is a near real-time geospatial mapping solution that enables users to view all personnel’s GPS location, tagged assets, markers, and areas of interest on a feature-rich map. With the NextNav location service integration, first responders can now view the vertical (or Z-Axis) location. This technology is invaluable when responding to events in dense urban areas or multi-story structures.

The NextNav integration enables this by pairing the barometric sensors already present in most devices with a network of altitude stations to produce a highly accurate vertical location measurement.*

Advantages of Response for FirstNet:

o The only solution which provides vertical location of all responders.

o Decrease response times and minimize radio traffic during emergencies.

o Share secure information in near real-time with individuals or the entire team.

o Manage multiple operations at the same time.

o Provide interoperability among disparate groups and organizations.

o Enhanced access and dashboard available on the web and at the device

“With near real-time vertical location data, Intrepid Response will give incident commanders the most comprehensive information available to make informed operational decisions.”

— Bruce Dowlen, Director of Marketing at Intrepid Networks

This joint solution will be available through FirstNet, Built with AT&T, the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

FirstNet has a new promotional offer:

Receive Response for FirstNet® with vertical location service free for six months for first responder FirstNet customers. Contact your FirstNet representative for more details.

https://www.firstnet.com/offers/agency-first-responders.html

*The application is designed to provide an accurate depiction of altitude or “Z-Axis” of the devices in relation to the local terrain, expected to be within 3 meters under normal conditions. In some cases, the accuracy of relative altitude may be impacted by local conditions, including, for example, inaccurate horizontal location coordinates, miscalibration of the sensors on the device, damage to the device, extreme environmental conditions, highly pressurized rooms or buildings, or other conditions.