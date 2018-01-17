Introducing “Easy-Connect”, a smarter solution to ease radio connectivity

VALENCIA, Calif. — It’s all too familiar to law enforcement: You are connecting your two-way radio accessory to your radio and the pins do not line-up. You’re fumbling and twisting, many times bending the pins, causing detrimental wear and tear to your radio and accessory. Eventually, everything lines up correctly and you are finally ready to communicate. The Ear Phone Connection has solved this problem with their new “Easy-Connect” system. The new design features two alignment arrows, one on the strain relief cable connector portion of your Hawk EC Lapel Microphone and the other is located on the EC Quick Release adapter. The radio connection is immediate and secure.

Watch this video illustrating the difference between traditional radio connection and Ear Phone Connection’s breakthrough EC “Easy-Connect” Connection. For law enforcement, the radio and earpiece is the lifeline. These seconds can be crucial, efficiency and dependability is a must. On product evaluation surveys, 100% of officers that were surveyed reported that the Hawk EC Lapel Microphone “Easy-Connect” system was an advantage over traditional connection. One officer stated that, “It’s great that I can now quickly and confidently attach the accessory cable to the adapter.” Another officer reported that, “The (Hawk EC) microphone is very slim and easy to place on the uniform. This will help out with officers who wear body cameras and will save on space on the uniform. The easy-connect is exactly that, quick and easy to disconnect and little to no issues connecting. Communications was very clear and understandable.”

Visit the Earphone Connection at Shot Show in Las Vegas, NV at Booth #20553 to demo the Hawk EC, along with other breakthrough two-way radio accessories.

The Hawk EC (Easy-Connect) Lapel Microphone will be available to retail stores and websites in January 2018.

Earphone Connection’s approach is simple. We listen closely to officers in the field and design communication accessories specifically for their needs. Every officer knows, a radio is only as good as what it’s connected to.

More on The Earphone Connection

Since 1997, The Ear Phone Connection, Inc. has worked diligently to deliver professional and innovative two-way radio accessories to the law enforcement industry. By introducing the earpiece as a safety-essential uniform accessory, The Ear Phone Connection created a demand for two-way radio accessories. Over time, a simple earpiece has evolved into an entire line of earphone kits that serve to keep law enforcement, fire and EMS professionals communicating safely and efficiently. With successful brands such as: Tactical EarGadgets™ and BlueWi™.

The Earphone Connection, Inc. has become a leading force in bringing innovative communication tools to the consumer and professional markets on an international level.

Visit our web site to view all of our breakthrough tactical communication accessories at www.earphoneconnect.com