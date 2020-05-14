Kyocera launches ultra-rugged, washable DuraXV Extreme flip phone with Verizon Wireless

Virtually indestructible, customizable DuraXV Extreme delivers PTT+, long battery life and other essentials for construction, public safety, healthcare and more.

SAN DIEGO — Kyocera International Inc., the North American leader in rugged mobile solutions, today announced the launch of its latest military-grade rugged device - the DuraXV Extreme flip phone, available with Verizon. Built for dependable communication in rough working conditions, Kyocera’s new ultra-rugged powerhouse provides military standard 810G and IP68 waterproof+ protection making it ideal for construction, government and healthcare. The compact, easy-to-use feature phone is drop proof up to five feet onto concrete, dust proof, and certified Non-incendive Class I Div 2 for protection in hazardous environments. It can be washed using a mild dish cleaner and disinfected using alcohol (70% solution) or cleaning wipes.

DuraXV Extreme features a simple, ergonomic design with a large, tactile keypad, increased font size and a clear display for improved readability. Kyocera’s new device offers the most reliable communication for mission critical jobs including optimized Push to Talk Plus (PTT+*) over cellular or Wi-Fi; 100dB+ front-facing loud speakers with dual-mic noise cancellation for audio clarity; cellular/Wi-Fi calling with HD Voice; plus Wireless Priority Service with eMPS and real-time text (RTT) support. It’s the first flip phone to feature a 1.2GHz, 64-bit Quad-core processor for quicker response when running apps. DuraXV Extreme also offers an easy access, customizable menu to set frequently used apps and multiple programmable keys on the device including SOS*, PTT*, speaker and call list, as well as a four-way navigation key.

DuraXV Extreme’s powerful, removable 1770mAh Li-Ion battery helps workers stay productive on even the longest days, addressing one of wireless users’ biggest concerns. Battery care mode helps extend the battery’s life span and eco mode helps optimize battery usage. The device also supports a mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices* and Enterprise email for productivity on the road. Businesses can manage and restrict device features on employee devices using either Verizon MDM* or Device Control applications. DuraXV Extreme integrates precision positioning technology from Skyhook, which provides precise location accuracy, even when offline, while preserving battery life. A 5MP auto-focus camera with LED flash and video recorder captures key images and video; a non-camera version is available for use in sensitive work settings.

“DuraXV Extreme combines the rugged features and enterprise services our devices have become known for with an ultra-simple, compact form factor,” said Vipul Dalal, general manager at Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “We’ve seen more requests for a flip phone option for ease of use and to help reduce overall costs, which can add up quickly for enterprise users. With DuraXV Extreme comes our ‘Total Solution’ program – a robust ecosystem of accessory and business application partners plus ongoing support along with a two-year warranty.”

Kyocera’s Total Solution Using technology to help improve business productivity is a key tenet of Kyocera’s Total Solution offering, which includes rugged devices and service support along with applications and accessories from a large partner ecosystem. Dedicated support lines, overnight advanced device replacement, custom provisioning, custom repair, lifecycle management, and more help our valued business customers. The company’s rugged devices offer a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than non-rugged devices by holding value for a far longer period of time than their non-rugged counterparts: they cost less in repairs and replacement, do not require expensive aftermarket cases, and – most importantly – function reliably in critical environments, ensuring that business continues without interruption.

