Mission Critical Partners Acquires Secure Halo to Help Clients Navigate Cybersecurity Risks

Acquisition expands MCP’s portfolio of managed cybersecurity services and strengthens its capabilities

State College, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) has acquired Secure Halo, a leading cybersecurity firm that provides an all-encompassing approach to enterprise risk and managing cybersecurity for federal, state, and local government agencies and commercial entities. The acquisition greatly expands MCP’s portfolio of managed cybersecurity services, strengthens its talent and capabilities, and increases its capacity to secure mission-critical environments and provide operational resiliency.

Secure Halo supports mission-critical federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD), to reduce cybersecurity vulnerabilities across the enterprise, including their networks and supply chains. Clients leverage the firm’s analytical and operational expertise to mitigate risk to operations and information systems from hybrid commercial and hostile threats. The recipient of eight cybersecurity awards, Fortune 500 technology firms trust Secure Halo to implement third-party risk management programs, increase their posture against insider threats, and improve their cybersecurity hygiene.

Founded in 2006, Secure Halo has received a DHS SAFETY Act designation, as its cybersecurity assessments exceed the highest quality standards established by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Its highly experienced analysts have extensive knowledge regarding the underlying cause of cybersecurity risks and the implementation of mitigation strategies. The firm is trained in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), a new unified cybersecurity standard for DOD contractors

“Secure Halo’s leadership and highly experienced analysts combined with MCP’s experts and partners means that we can significantly expand upon what we are already doing, which is helping our clients mitigate risk, maintain resiliency, and optimize investments against evolving and persistent cyber threats,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP president and CEO.

According to Reilly, MCP plans to establish Secure Halo’s Washington D.C., metro office as MCP’s Center of Excellence for enhanced Secure Halo cyber risk capabilities, an elite group of seasoned analysts, technicians, and cybersecurity experts.

Sean Doherty, cofounder and president of Secure Halo, said, “Becoming part of the MCP organization is an extraordinary opportunity for our clients and our employees. The partnership provides us with a new ability to deliver additional innovative capabilities to clients, including a wide portfolio of professional and managed services that MCP can offer, while at the same time provide growth opportunities for our professionals.”

Secure Halo is the latest in a series of acquisitions MCP has made since 2018 in order to build upon its professional and managed services portfolio. Recently completed acquisitions include justice consulting firm MTG Management Consultants, data integration services provider URL Integration, public safety consulting firm Black and Veatch Public Safety, and IT services provider Athena Advanced Networks.