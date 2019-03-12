Motorola Solutions names new chief technology officer

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions has announced Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi as the company’s new chief technology officer.

Saptharishi, who has more than 20 years of technology leadership experience, will lead innovation across the company’s platforms in mission-critical communications, video and command center software.

Areas of focus will include applications that bring together artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence to rapidly interpret vast quantities of data, as well as new user interfaces for efficiently delivering information.

Previously, Saptharishi spent five years as CTO for Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company and a leading provider of video and analytics solutions. Under his leadership, Avigilon became a market leader in video analytics and AI with capabilities such as self-learning video analytics, appearance search and unusual motion detection.

“Motorola Solutions has a proven track record of creating next-generation solutions for public safety and commercial users,” said Saptharishi. “I look forward to building on that track record by bringing advances in AI and data-driven technology together and embedding these in our mission-critical communications, video and command center software platforms, creating integrated solutions that enhance safety and improve efficiency for our customers.”

A highly respected technology expert and thought leader, Saptharishi earned a doctorate degree in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University and has also authored numerous scientific publications, articles and patents.

About Motorola Solutions

