Denver Public Schools selects CentralSquare’s Public Safety Pro Suite to speed response times and support student and staff safety

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced Denver Public Schools (DPS) will deploy CentralSquare’s Public Safety Pro Suite ahead of the 2024-2025 school year, improving coordination and communication for first responders to swiftly address school safety incidents and support student and staff safety.

Uniquely, at DPS, call takers double as dispatchers, handling the full communication cycle to lock down schools and send responding units when needed. With 88,000 students and 10,000 full-time employees spanning 207 schools, DPS Department of Safety has received 18,000 calls since August 2023 as of February 9. To effectively manage and respond to the districts’ safety incidents, DPS needed the ability to categorize data, enable real-time automatic vehicle locator (AVL) tracking and integrate mapping systems with their Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD).

“Officers currently use outside GPS sources to identify how close an incident is to a school, taking critical time away from active response,” said Jennifer Weston, Dispatch Supervisor, Department of Safety for DPS. “School safety extends beyond the perimeters of the school facilities, so we need solutions like CentralSquare’s CAD to integrate mapping and create a seamless flow of information for our responders.”

DPS will also transition to CentralSquare’s Records Management System (RMS) to improve report generation for officers in the field and ensure accurate and timely data pulls.

“Public safety response can be a complex challenge for school districts to navigate coordination between school resource officers, local city, county and state police,” said Joe Beasley, Vice President of Public Safety and Justice at CentralSquare Technologies and former school resource officer. “This makes it critical to have the right technology in place to break down barriers in communication and enable faster, more coordinated responses when time is of the essence and the safety of students and staff is on the line.”