FirstNet Authority releases Emergency Management Resource Guide in Spanish

PRESS RELEASE

RESTON, Va. — The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) announced today its Emergency Management Resource Guide is now available in Spanish. The guide is a reference tool for emergency managers and first responders interested in learning about the products, services, and capabilities available with FirstNet, the nationwide public safety broadband network. This Spanish language version was created to expand the guide’s effectiveness for public safety officials who are bilingual or whose jurisdictions are predominantly Spanish-speaking.

“The Emergency Management Resource Guide is a critical resource for first responders,” said FirstNet Authority Board member Alexandra Fernández Navarro. “Making this available in Spanish will enable even more first responders to learn about FirstNet and how to integrate broadband into response operations.”

The guide was developed by experts in FirstNet solutions and emergency management operations based on valuable feedback the FirstNet Authority heard from the public safety community.

The guide covers topics related to coordinating response in the field or when an Emergency Operations Center has been activated. It provides a comprehensive overview of FirstNet’s deployables program, mapping and incident management tools, and mission critical services like push-to-talk over FirstNet and Z-axis location tracking. These tools are designed to improve situational awareness and responder safety, enhance the effectiveness of incident management, and reduce response times.

The guide also features step-by-step instructions on how FirstNet users can operationalize network capabilities and access solutions built to help public safety boost connectivity in hard-to-reach places.

With thousands of downloads to date, the guide has helped public safety officials integrate broadband communications into their daily operations and planning for events and emergencies. Download a copy of the Emergency Management Resource Guide in Spanish from FirstNet.gov.