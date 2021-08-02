NEP Services launches crowdfunding platform to support emergency responders

Help a Hero utilizes military-grade encryption to digitally protect first responders when they need to come together for one of their own.

NEWPORT BEACH, C.A.,- NEP Services, a California-based tech company specializing in strengthening emergency responder organizations, launched Help a Hero, a crowdfunding platform to help raise money for fallen and injured first responders in their time of need.

Help a Hero allows emergency responders to raise money quickly when tragedy strikes. The platform uses military-grade encryption to keep user data safe, and as an extra layer of protection, Help a Hero will not be selling donor information.

“When an emergency responder goes down, their peers will stop at nothing to make sure that their injured brother or sister is taken care of,” states Mark Treglio, Executive Vice President at NEP Services. “Help a Hero ensures that they can raise money for the affected responder while keeping their personal security intact.”

In a soft roll out from March to July of 2021, Help a Hero was deployed on six occasions, raising over $130,000 for emergency responders who had been shot in the line of duty, severely injured, or passed away unexpectedly.

Help a Hero has already received endorsements from the National Fraternal Order of Police and the Texas Municipal Police Association.

For more information on how Help a Hero can raise money for an emergency responder in need, please contact Mark Treglio at mark@nepservices.com.

ABOUT NEP SERVICES

Founded more than 25 years ago, NEP Services, has cornered the market in direct/digital marketing, representing business and associations nationwide by specializing in Website Development, Public Relations, Fundraising, Organization Management Software, Direct Mail Marketing, Event Management, Political Outreach, and Management Solutions. NEP is a proud union workplace of CWA Local 9003. Visit NEP online at www.nepservices.com.