PRYME Radio credits IEEE for contributing to its lasting communications achievements

Chief Technologist Dave George attributes many of Pryme’s technological advancements to the inspiration of IEEE, a not- for-profit organization.

BREA, Calif. — For over a century, IEEE’s mission has been to advance technology for the benefit of humanity. As the world’s largest technical professional organization, IEEE’s global community includes over 420,000 members in engineering, computing and technology, collaborating on communications, consumer electronics, robotics, sustainable energy, aerospace, life sciences, and many other critical initiatives.

As the Chief Technologist behind Pryme Radio’s communications innovations, Dave George has been an active IEEE member for over 40 years. Recently, Mr. George was honored with IEEE Life Membership, a top echelon designation reserved only for those individuals demonstrating long-standing leadership, dedication, and who have made a significant impact on the development of technology.

“I’m grateful for IEEE’s recognition, but it’s my job to find ways to better the lives and professions of Pryme’s customers through communications,” said George. “The fact that technologies have become ever more exotic and exciting is a bonus.”

Never comfortable tooting his own horn, George’s demure demeanor belies the important role he’s played in moving the communication industry forward. In fact, George credits IEEE as being his primary source for leading edge electronic science data, which often help lead him to develop ground-breaking new products at Pryme.

George is a regional member of the IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc), Robotics & Automation Society (RAS), Intelligent Transportation Systems Society (ITS), and the Vehicular Technology Society (VTS.) His involvement has given rise to future product developments at Pryme that support emerging networks such as IoT, mesh, 5G, soon to be 6G, as well as intelligent vehicle to vehicle communications. George may shy away from the spotlight, but he is fearless when it comes to entering unexplored technological territories. The reward Dave George reveres most is creating products that make a difference.

George’s philosophy mirrors the IEEE’s mission and is also reflected in Pryme’s guiding principle—Invent communications technologies that benefit public safety, security, government, education, transit, utilities, construction, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, field services, facilities, healthcare, professionals and humanity as a whole.

About PRYME Radio Products

Headquartered in Brea, CA, PRYME has been a leading manufacturer of high quality mobile communications products for over 30 years. PRYME offers professional wireless and wired accessories for virtually every two-way radio and most PoC applications. Designed, engineered and built in-house, PRYME is devoted to innovating new technologies that serve a wide range of industries, as well as customizing products for almost any end-user need. PRYME’s Chief Technologist and President Dave George, is a key influencer in the public sector’s transition from radio to broadband, who holds 29 patents and is the inventor of multiple award-winning products. www.Pryme.com