Rave Mobile safety announces solution to enable successful communication and community engagement related to distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

Louisiana and Suffolk County, NY, among regions leveraging tool to communicate COVID-related advisories and prepare for distribution of vaccine to residents.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., – Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced its Vaccine Distribution Solution to aid state and local agencies charged with managing vaccine distribution in their regions to identify and communicate with vulnerable populations, deliver tailored guidance and logistical information and leverage ongoing check-ins to ensure the success of vaccine rollout.

In the initial phase of vaccine distribution, doses will be distributed according to need, prioritizing essential workers and the most vulnerable populations. Coordination and communication between state and local health agencies and the residents in their jurisdictions is crucial to these efforts, as states will have to identify, locate and provide guidance to critical populations in order to successfully administer the vaccine.

This is a massive undertaking that involves not only identifying which individuals fall into critical groups, but also building trust within the community through ongoing engagement and monitoring. Rave’s Vaccine Distribution Solution enables those overseeing vaccine distribution to overcome these challenges by:

Surfacing vulnerable and at-risk populations based on demographics including age, all high-risk medical conditions as outlined by the CDC, functional and access needs, disabilities, employment status, geographic location and more throughout all phases of vaccine distribution, with the ability for that data to be leveraged by several key stakeholders including public health and emergency management officials

Delivering mass notifications and targeted communications to reach the right people with the right message, share tailored guidance and logistical information to inform the community and build confidence and trust through ongoing community engagement, outreach and education

Continuously monitoring and querying the community to track symptoms, receive updates on any side effects, follow up to schedule second doses and poll residents for community feedback

The State of Louisiana and Suffolk County, NY, are among the thousands of Rave customers leveraging the Rave platform to communicate COVID-19 updates and advisories to residents.

“State and local agencies must prepare now for the communication and logistical challenges vaccine distribution presents,” said Todd Piett, Rave Mobile Safety CEO. “With Rave, these health and safety agencies have a proven solution to help them through this Herculean effort, effectively source critical data, engage with their communities and ultimately enable a successful rollout.”

To learn more about Rave’s Vaccine Distribution Solution, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.