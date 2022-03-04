Rave Mobile Safety selected to power California’s statewide emergency mass notification system

Rave will provide the state with enhanced flexibility and configurability over current capabilities

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), provider of the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, announced it has been selected by Atos Public Safety, LLC (Atos) as the Next Generation 911 (NG911) Alert and Warning System platform for the state of California. The win represents the ninth statewide deployment of Rave’s solutions.

Selected for the company’s deep understanding of California’s complex needs of managing many different populations across diverse regions, Rave’s alerting platform will be available to hundreds of alerting authorities across the state, protecting over 39 million residents. Rave’s highly flexible and configurable system will consolidate and expand current capabilities into one state-wide solution. This uniform platform will better meet the stringent feature, reliability and performance requirements for a state with emergency communications needs covering everything from earthquakes, wildfires and tsunamis to civil disturbances and major sporting events.

Atos, the Prime Network Service Provider for the State’s NG911 infrastructure project, will manage the overall program. In addition to providing critical emergency alert notifications to residents and first responders, Rave will also serve as the platform for initiating the state’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) communications.

“We are proud to partner with ATOS to help protect the most populous state in the nation and address the unique challenge of ensuring all residents are safe and informed, despite being spread across nearly two hundred thousand square miles with regions being impacted by entirely different events,” said Todd Piett, Rave CEO. “To do this successfully, officials need a reliable, best-in-class system that can be used anywhere, at any time with complete confidence. Rave is proud to deliver that consistency and flexibility to the state of California as it seeks to better protect and inform its residents and visitors.”

Rave’s alerting platform is the leading mass notification system enabling governments, organizations, higher education institutions and schools to send messages quickly and reliably in just three clicks across multiple modes of communication. The solution seamlessly integrates with California’s NG911 system, enabling agencies to ensure phone numbers and GIS data sets are synchronized. With the platform’s role-based access control capability, emergency managers can access neighboring agencies’ systems for back-up and redundancy, ensuring seamless communication and reliability in the most stressful of circumstances. Usability and system access is further enhanced through Rave’s partnership with RapidDeploy, which provides 9-1-1 dispatchers and supervisors integrated access to Rave Alert through RapidDeploy’s cloud-based RadiusPlus mapping system deploying across the state.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.