SILYNX Communications selected as communications protection/enhancement system for TACOPS Talaria All-In-One Communications Pack

STERLING, Va. — SILYNX Communications (SILYNX), a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of ruggedized, in-ear hearing protection and headset systems, announces the selection of the CLARUS system as the push-to-talk and headset ensemble for the TACOPS® Talaria All-In-One communications pack by TSSi (Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc.).

The CLARUS system is the world’s smallest and lightest headset system. The CLARUS simplifies the user’s operation and accessibility to the PTT switches on the miniaturized control unit. CLARUS provides impulse and steady state noise protection, with electronic hear-thru, in both noisy and normal environments. As part of the Talaria system, Clarus provides intercom interoperability, clear communications, sound localization for 360 degree situational awareness, and active hearing protection to conserve hearing in the most dangerous environments.

The TACOPS® Talaria All-in-One Communications Pack – created by TSSi -- allows any communicator the ability to establish communications over VHF and UHF bands with hands free push-to-talk and an amplified signal while providing all the needed equipment in a single part number and a custom made C4I bag. The Talaria’s unique design allows for storage of all equipment and coax without having to route through external MOLLE adapters. Each communicator will have the ability to establish worldwide communication at their fingertips while reducing their pack weight by at least 22 pounds.

The Talaria system is available now directly from TSSi at www.tssi-ops.com/talaria-comms-pack or from Silynx at www.silynxcom.com, or through GSA and TLS contracts.

About SILYNX Communications

SILYNX Communications (SILYNX) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems. SILYNX in-ear headsets provide advanced hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and communications capabilities. Field-tested and combat-proven for over a decade, SILYNX headsets are used by elite U.S. and international warfighters, all levels of law enforcement, including federal, state, and local, and international public safety and security forces. For further information, please visit www.silynxcom.com.

Kate Walton

Marketing Manager

SILYNX Communications

Tel: 571.748.7152 ext 150

Email: kate.walton@silynxcom.com